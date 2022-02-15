Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.