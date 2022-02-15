AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.
Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,678. AMMO has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
AMMO Company Profile
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
