AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Shares of AMMO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,678. AMMO has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $534.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of -0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AMMO by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMMO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMMO by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMMO by 47.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

