Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $23.00. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 17,766 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $1,514,275. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

