Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,275 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

