Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

FOLD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

