Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will post sales of $84.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $70.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $307.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.93 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $368.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.
FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 14,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,647. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.28.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
