AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth about $2,178,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

