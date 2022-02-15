American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

