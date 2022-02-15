American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

