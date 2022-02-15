American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after acquiring an additional 276,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NYSE AIG opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $63.54.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

