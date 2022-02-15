American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.2%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.76 and last traded at $47.76. 6,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 2,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter.

