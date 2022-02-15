American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
