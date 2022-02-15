American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

