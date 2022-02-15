Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.1% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $146,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $13.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,116.78. 35,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,338.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

