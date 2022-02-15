Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$73.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.39.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68. Also, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. Insiders purchased 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last ninety days.

TSE:AIF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$50.78. 25,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.47. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$48.95 and a 1 year high of C$72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.