Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

ASGTF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

