AlphaValue Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Reduce

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

NYSE MT opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

