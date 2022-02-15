AlphaValue Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Reduce

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.
NYSE MT opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.