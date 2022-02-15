Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Financial Comparison

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) and Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources 9.63% 324.63% 10.30% Mongolia Energy N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mongolia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Mongolia Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Mongolia Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.65 billion 0.95 $154.52 million $9.58 8.86 Mongolia Energy $110.72 million 0.04 -$37.01 million N/A N/A

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mongolia Energy.

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Mongolia Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The CAPP-Thermal segment consists of underground thermal coal mine. The All Other segment includes general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, elimination of intersegment activity, and discontinued operations. The company was founded on June 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, TN.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile

Mongolia Energy Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration and development of energy and metal resources. Its businesses include the mining of coal, the production and sales of coal products, such as cleaned coking coal and steam coal, the provision of coal transportation services, as well as coal processing. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

