AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $136,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,958 shares of company stock worth $229,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

