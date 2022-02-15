Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,400 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $243.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.