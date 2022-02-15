Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,900 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 117,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

