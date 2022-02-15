Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

