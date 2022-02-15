Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $220,000 Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 183,954 shares of company stock worth $2,182,550. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $310.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $21.32.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.