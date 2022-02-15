Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,094.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $535,767.71 and $66,094.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.64 or 0.07045035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,343.31 or 1.00107645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

