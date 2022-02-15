Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Down to $118.33

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.33, but opened at $114.41. Allegion shares last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 2,922 shares trading hands.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 319,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,968 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3,825.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 542,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,901,000 after acquiring an additional 293,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

