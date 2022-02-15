Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $505.67 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.01 and a 200 day moving average of $635.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.