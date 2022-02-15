Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $32,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $505.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

