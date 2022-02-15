Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after acquiring an additional 434,087 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

