Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 147,300 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 147,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 186,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34.

HBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.98.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

