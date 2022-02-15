Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,630,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.
KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
