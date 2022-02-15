Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,900 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

