Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.72 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $293.95 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.88 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.