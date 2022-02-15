Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of NUE opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.02. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

