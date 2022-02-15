Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AJINY opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

