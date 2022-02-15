Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSF traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. Airbus has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $141.50.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.