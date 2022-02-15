Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Barclays from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.25.

Affirm stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Affirm by 663.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 49.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,652,000 after purchasing an additional 179,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 55.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

