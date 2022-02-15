Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

AEMD stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.