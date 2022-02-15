Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 530,955 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 410,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,141. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

