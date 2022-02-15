Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 0.9%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEGXF. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

