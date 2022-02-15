AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

AECOM stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,738. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AECOM by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

