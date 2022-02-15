Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,125.00) to €2,500.00 ($2,840.91) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.75.

Adyen stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. Adyen has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

