Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 36,576 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,576 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 279,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 245,000 shares of company stock worth $483,300 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

