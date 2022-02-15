Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 288.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDHL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

