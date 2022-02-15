Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kadant by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.43. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

