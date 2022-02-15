Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,928 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 267.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 910,801 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,663,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 775,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 734,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

