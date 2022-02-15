Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $115,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

