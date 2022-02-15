AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

ASIX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

