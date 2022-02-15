Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

