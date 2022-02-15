Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.42.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.97. 29,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,263. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.