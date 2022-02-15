Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.200-$13.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.20-13.75 EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

