Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

