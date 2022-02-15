Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
