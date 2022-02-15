AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.45

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.45 and last traded at $144.74, with a volume of 84731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.